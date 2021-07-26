Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

NYSE:RRC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

