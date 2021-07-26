Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $724.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

