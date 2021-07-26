Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

