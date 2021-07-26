Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

