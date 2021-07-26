National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

