Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.99 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

