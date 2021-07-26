Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BMY opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

