ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.