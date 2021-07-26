Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells £487,500 in Stock

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

IDEA stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.72. The company has a market capitalization of £666.22 million and a P/E ratio of 880.00. Ideagen plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73.30 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

