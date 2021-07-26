James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells £12,087 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £12,087 ($15,791.74).

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,387 ($18.12) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,262.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. James Cropper PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The stock has a market cap of £132.53 million and a P/E ratio of 84.57.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

