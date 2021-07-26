Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 20.1% Higher This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00006743 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $477.14 million and $952,735.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00276090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00126395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,626,734 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.