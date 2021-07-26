Stacks (STX) One Day Volume Hits $43.69 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $43.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00133307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.23 or 1.00404706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,016,365 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

