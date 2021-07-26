BASIC (BASIC) Market Cap Achieves $30.09 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. BASIC has a market cap of $30.09 million and $624,706.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00824220 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

