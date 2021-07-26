Bytom Price Reaches $0.0630 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $91.18 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00357416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,693,722,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,437,632 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

