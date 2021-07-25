$90.53 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $90.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $93.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $437.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $440.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $477.72 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 169,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $669.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

