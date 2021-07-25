Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post sales of $15.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $65.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.50 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 13,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

