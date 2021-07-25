Strike Reaches Market Cap of $165.49 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.43 or 0.00148136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $165.49 million and $365.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00132558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.00 or 1.00003135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00845344 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,932,636 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

