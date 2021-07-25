$134.08 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $134.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $134.30 million. Anaplan reported sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $557.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,700. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

