$23.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $23.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,870. The company has a market cap of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

