Transcodium Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $140,174.08 and $53.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00824829 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

