AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 55.3% Higher This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $350,936.32 and approximately $2,650.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.