Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after buying an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

