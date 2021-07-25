Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post sales of $52.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.69. 1,045,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 667.25. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

