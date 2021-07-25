KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 29,335,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,645. KE has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

