Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 483,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. The company had a trading volume of 592,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,375. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.