Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $35.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

