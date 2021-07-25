$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 876,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,451. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.