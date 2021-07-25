Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

