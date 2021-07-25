PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 642,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 231,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.