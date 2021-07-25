PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 642,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 231,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

