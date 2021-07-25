Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $$18.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

