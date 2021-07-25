Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT at $95.33

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,013. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $110.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

