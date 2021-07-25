HOQU (HQX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $980,676.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. HOQU has a market cap of $410,302.32 and approximately $980,676.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

