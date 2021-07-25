Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $64.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 155,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

