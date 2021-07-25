SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.18.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,865. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $337.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

