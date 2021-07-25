Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,606 shares of company stock worth $17,057,477. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.61. 4,890,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,663. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.