Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 535,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

