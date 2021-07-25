Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $37.31

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $32.68. 650,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,183. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

