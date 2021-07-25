Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $673.14

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $673.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.64. The stock had a trading volume of 131,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $418.02 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.