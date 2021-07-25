CROAT Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $238,111.11 and approximately $118.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,358,641 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.