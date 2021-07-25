Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

VCEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 212,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

