Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $5,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $3,794,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 1,963,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.