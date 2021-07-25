Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) PT at $9.00

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
INFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,690,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
