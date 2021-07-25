Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) PT at $9.00

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,690,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

