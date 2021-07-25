Qtum (QTUM) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Qtum has a market cap of $644.84 million and $150.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00017256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,594,205 coins and its circulating supply is 98,560,402 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

