LuaSwap (LUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $230,765.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $230,765.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,052,307 coins and its circulating supply is 100,233,833 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.