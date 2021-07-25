LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 206,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,939. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

