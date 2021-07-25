Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.40 million. Guess’ posted sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 509,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

