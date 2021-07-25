Brokerages Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT at $36.32

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $36.02. 1,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

