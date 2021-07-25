PegNet Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $478,982.70 and $5,404.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00114394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,845.18 or 0.99472040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.92 or 0.00811976 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

