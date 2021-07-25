Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0180

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $9,169.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00806362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Airbloc is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

