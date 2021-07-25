Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $462.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00806362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.